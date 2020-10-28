Emenalo Reaches Agreement With Roma Over Director Of Sport Role

Former Nigeria international Michael Emenalo has reached an agreement with Roma for the position of Director of Sport, according to reports in Italy.

Emenalo, 55, is one of the candidates tipped to take over the position after the Serie A giants sacked Gianluca Petrachi in the summer.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Petrachi has sued Roma asking a €5m compensation as he believes he was dismissed unjustly.

It is believed Emenalo has met Roma’s owners in London and has reportedly received guarantees take over the job.

The likes of Jonas Boldt and Ralf Rangnick have also being linked with the Director of Sport post.

Emenalo was Technical Director at Chelsea between 2011 to 2017.

During his time at Chelsea, the club won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League and Europa League.

On 6 November 2017, he resigned from his position and at the end of that month joined Monaco as its sporting director…