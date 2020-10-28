Ighalo Waits On Solskjaer For UCL Debut As Man United Host Leipzig

Former Nigeria forward, 0dion Ighalo’s dream of playing in the money-spinning UEFA Champions League depends on Ole Gunnar Solskjær, his manager at Manchester United.

Solskjær has frozen the on loan forward out of reckoning at the club since the beginning of the 20020/21 season and was left on the bench for all 90 minutes last week when the Red Devils shocked last year’s finalist, PSG 2-1 in Paris.

The Nigerian has played just nine minutes of Premier League football so far this term and has been left out of the entire matchday squad in

the league on three occasions out of the six games Manchester United have played this term.

Also Read – Akpoguma: Hoffenheim Ready For Europa League Clash Against Gent

Ighalo is yet to start in the Premier League since he joined the club on loan from China last January and with the arrival of Edinson Cavani, the Nigerian seems set for more spells either on the bench or out of the…