Leone Stars Forward Kamara Ready For Eagles, Set For U-Turn On Future

Minnesota United striker Kei Kamara has not ruled out a Sierra Leone return ahead of

2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against the Super Eagles of Nigeria,

Kamara, according to footballsierraleone.net announced his retirement from the national team on the eve of the Leone Stars 1-1 home draw against the Crocodiles of Lesotho in November 2019.

At the time the 36-year-old says several factors have influenced his decision, despite family and colleagues tried talking him out of his decision.

But, according to close friends, Kamara is ready to make a U-turn and give his best to the Leone Stars.

The West Africans will keep a date with the Super Eagles on Friday, November 13 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

The reverse fixture will hold four days later in Freetown.

