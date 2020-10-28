Messi To Extend Stay At Barcelona After Bartomeu Resignation

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi could reportedly extend his stay at the club beyond the end of the 2020-21 season.

Messi is out of contract next June and having been denied a move away from Camp Nou in the recent transfer window, had been expected to leave the club next summer in search of pastures new.

Barca boss Ronald Koeman recently hinted that the club’s star player would be moving on next year, but according to The Telegraph, the news that Josep Bartomeu has resigned as president could lead to the 33-year-old extending his stay with the Catalan club.

Bartomeu, who has recently been criticised by both Messi and Gerard Pique, stood down from his position on Tuesday ahead of an expected vote of no confidence.

Manchester City are seen as the favourites to sign the South American should he leave, while Inter Milan and Juventus have also been credited with an interest.

The attacker has scored twice and…