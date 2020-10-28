NFF, FIFA Celebrate Ex-Eagles Star Martins At 36

The Nigeria Football Federation and Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) have sent birthday wishes to former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martin at 36, Completesports.com reports.

Both football bodies took to their verified Twitter handles to celebrate Martins.

The NFF wrote :”Happy birthday @Obafemimartins. Have a good one.”

And according to FIFA:”@Obafemimartins is a man who knows how to celebrate in style. We hope the former @NGSuperEagles forward is backflipping about on his 36th birthday.”

Martins made his Super Eagles debut in 2004 scored 18 goals in 42 appearances before retiring from international football in 2015.

He featured at three Africa Cup of Nations with the Eagles in 2006, 2010 and 2010 winning bronze in all the editions he attended.

He was a member of the Eagles squad to the 2010 FIFA World Cup hosted by South Africa.

At club level Martins played for Reggiana, Inter…