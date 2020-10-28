Okoye In Action As Sparta Rotterdam Crash Out Of Dutch

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was in goal for Sparta Rotterdam but ended on the losing side, after they were eliminated by ADO Den Haag in the first round of the Dutch Cup on Wednesday night, Completesports.com reports.

ADO Den Haag snatched a late goal in added time to tie the game at 1-1 and force it into penalty shootout.

Danzell Gravenberch gave Sparta Rotterdam the lead in the 39th minute but Luuk Koopmans equalised for ADO Den Haag in the 94th minute.

In the shootout Okoye failed to stop any of ADO Den Haag’s spot kicks which saw them advance 5-3.

The defeat means Sparta Rotterdam are yet to secure a win since the resumption of football in the Netherlands.

They have lost four and drawn three of their seven games played so far this season.

By James Agberebi

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast,…