Porto Beat Olympiakos To Claim First Win; Onyeka’s Midtjylland Lose

Zaidu Sanusi was in action as Porto claimed their first win in Group C, after they beat visiting Olympiacos 2-0 in Tuesday’s Champions League, Completesports.com reports.

Sanusi played for 90 minutes as Porto bounced back from their opening day defeat to Manchester City.

Fabio Vieira opened scoring for Porto in the 11th minute before Sergio Oliveira sealed the win on 85 minutes.

Also Read: Barcelona President Bartomeu, Board Resign

At Anfield, Frank Onyeka could not prevent Midtjylland from losing their second Group D game following their 2-0 loss against Liverpool.

After a goalless first half, Diogo Jota put Liverpool 1-0 up on 55 minutes while Mohamed Salah converted from the penalty spot on 92 minutes.

Onyeka was in action for 90 minutes in the colours of the Danish club.

And in Group B, 13-time champions Real Madrid avoided a shock defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach, as they fought back from 2-0 down to draw…