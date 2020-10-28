SWAN Applauds Appointment Of Raji, Tobe-Chukwu As Media Officers

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has hailed the appointment of its Deputy Secretary General, Babafemi Raji and a dedicated member, Oluchi Tobe-Chukwu as the Media Officers of the Super Eagles and Super Falcons respectively.

SWAN equally commends the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for once again appointing well experienced sports journalists who are certified members of the Association into such sensitive positions.

The appointments are indeed reward for industry, experience, firm believe in professionalism and capacity to deliver on critical national assignments.

“We particularly commend the NFF for recognizing the role of SWAN in sharpening Sports Journalists as critical stakeholders in sports development and the recent awaited financial palliative extended to the association from the FIFA’s reach out to national football bodies across the world,” SWAN statement signed by General Secretary,…