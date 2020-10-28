Trending On Complete Sports 28.10.2020

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

QPR Boss Warburton Upbeat Osayi-Samuel Will Sign New Contract

Ighalo Waits On Solskjaer For Champions League Debut As United Host Leipzig

Barcelona President Bartomeu, Board Resign

Sierra Leone Start Preparation For Super Eagles Clash

FIFA President Infantino Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Mikel Seeks 26th Start In 26 Games As Stoke City Clash With Swansea

Kenyan Doctor Kamaku To Officiate Super Eagles/ Sierra Leone AFCON Qualifier

Leone Stars Forward Kamara Ready For Eagles, Set For U-Turn On Future

