UCL: Ighalo Benched, Rashford Bags Hat-trick In Man United’s Thrashing Of Leipzig; Barca Claim Win At Juve

Odion Ighalo was an unused substitute as Marcus Rashford bagged a hat-trick in Manchester United’s 5-0 win against RB Leipzig in Group H of the Champions League.

It is now back-to-back wins for United who opened this season’s campaign with a 2-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain.

Rashford scored United’s second, third and fifth goals while Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial were the other scorers for United.

United top the group on six points after two wins and PSG are second in the table with three points.

In Group G, Barcelona secured their second win following a 2-0 win against Juventus in Italy.

Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi were the scorers for Barcelona who are top on six points while Juventus are second on three points. Dynamo Kyiv and Ferencvaros are third and fourth on a point each respectively.

Dembele opened scoring for Barcelona in the 14th minute before Messi sealed the win on 90 minutes from the…