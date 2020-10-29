Flying Eagles Start Preparations For WAFU Nations Cup

The Flying Eagles started preparations for the WAFU UFOA B zonal qualification tournament on Wednesday in Abuja, reports Completesports.com.

The team was earlier expected to kick-start preparations for the competition last weekend but it was postponed to this week following the End Sars protests in some parts of the country.

Head coach of the team Ladan Bosso took charge of the training session along with his assistants.

The Flying Eagles will face eternal rivals Ghana and the Petite Elephants of Cote d’l voire in Group B

Host nation Togo, Niger, Benin Republic and Burkina Faso will compete in Group A.

The competition will start on November 14 in Lome.

The top two teams (finalists) in each qualification zone will qualify for the main tournament which has now been expanded to twelve teams, in Mauritania next year.

