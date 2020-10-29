Font Barcelona Presidential Candidate Wants Guardiola Return

Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font wants Pep Guardiola to return to the club and has “no doubt” Lionel Messi will stay.

Current president Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned earlier this week, along with his board of directors, ahead of an expected vote of no confidence next month.

It comes after months of widespread criticism over the club’s worsening finances and the team’s decline on the pitch, which came to a head with their 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals in August.

Font has quickly become the frontrunner to succeed Bartomeu and exclusively told Sky Sports News he has a clear plan to bring back the glory days to La Liga giants involving the old Barca dynasty breathing new life into the current one.

“Replacing the best generation the world of football has ever seen, which I believe we have had over the last decade, is a big…