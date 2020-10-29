Great Things Happening , Okeke Eager For More

Project Elevate Local Football in Anambra State is in full swing thanks to Dr Emeka Okeke the former Caretaker Committee chairman of the Anambra State Football Association (ANSFA).

Dr Okeke who has tendered his resignation as the ANSFA Caretaker Committee boss, has managed to break grounds and make history in the football community by doing things that had never been done before in Anambra State, and now wants greater positive transformations by whoever becomes the substantive chairman.

“The goal is to create an environment for talents, skills and hardwork to thrive in Anambra football. This will ensure increased participation in local, state and national leagues, increased number of national and international trophies, increased number of Anambra-born NIS, CAF and FIFA licensed coaches and referees, Increased representation in national team outings, and revenue generation for players, owners, investors and Anambra State. We all have a role to play and nobody will be left…