Hoffenheim Ready For Europa League Clash Against Gent

Hoffenheim defender Kevin Akpoguma insists the team is battle ready for Thursday’s Europa League clash against Belgian club KAA Gent, reports Completesports.com.

The Bundesliga club started their campaign in the competition with a 2-0 home win against Red Star Belgrade.

Gent on the other hand lost 1-0 to Slovan Liberec in their opening group game.

“You shouldn’t underestimate Liberec. They also have a strong team. But of course the result was a bit surprising. We know a situation like this from the Europa League. The group stage is always very balanced, so you can’t be blinded by the names. It is therefore important to collect points early in order to be more flexible in the return matches. ” Akpoguma told the club’s official website.

“Ghent is of course somewhat under pressure. I think the team…