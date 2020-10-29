Kaizer Chiefs Confirm Akpeyi’s Invitation For Eagles AFCON Double-Header Vs Sierra Leone

South Africa Premier Soccer League club Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed Daniel Akpeyi’s invitation for Nigeria’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Sierra Leone, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles will host the Leone Stars on Friday, November 13 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

The reverse fixture will take place four days later in Freetown.

Read Also: Uzoho Delighted To Return From Injury After Lengthy Layoff

“Chiefs will be well represented on the international front next month during international week as six Amakhosi players have received call ups to join up with their national team for 2022 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying games in the first week of November. Itumeleng Khune, Reeve Frosler, Lebogang Manyama, Daniel Akpeyi, Anthony Akumu Agay and Khama Billiat received national team call up for their national teams,” reads a statement on the club…