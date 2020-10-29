Morata Makes Champions League History In Juve Loss To Barca

Spanish striker Alvaro Morata made history in Juventus’ 2-0 home defeat against Barcelona, in Wednesday’s Champions League clash.

Morata becomes the first player in Champions League history to score a hat-trick of disallowed goals.

Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring for Barcelona when he got on the score sheet in the 14th minute.

In the 15th minute Morata straightaway had the ball in the back of the net but after consultation with VAR the goal was disallowed for handball.

On the half hour mark the Spaniard thought he had equalised for Juventus but this time it was ruled out for offside.

And 10 minutes into the second half Morata was on target once more VAR consultation overruled the goal.

Juventus are second on three points while Barcelona top the group after recording their second win.

