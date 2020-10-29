Napoli Now Competitive After Osimhen Signing

Italy national team head coach Roberto Mancini believes the Scudetto fight ‘will be the same’ but added that Napoli seem to be competitive following the acquisition of Victor Osimhen and other players into their squad.

Napoli are second in the Serie A table on 11 points just two points behind AC Milan.

They have won four of their five league games so far this season.

Osimhen who joined them from Ligue 1 club Lille, scored his first goal in a 4-1 win against Atalanta.

“It seems to me that Milan have found their own dimension, but I don’t think we can already understand who will fight for the Scudetto,” the former Manchester City manager said. “Even if I think they will be the same.

“Napoli, with some purchases, seem to be competitive.”

Mancini believes the lack of fans in stadiums have caused for…