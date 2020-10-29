Ndidi’s Return Will Make Leicester Squad Better

Brendan Rodgers says the return of Wilfred Ndidi and other injured Leicester City players will help the Foxes squad to become better.

Ndidi has been out since September after sustaining an abductor injury in Leicester’s 4-2 Premier League win over Burnley at King Power Stadium.

And speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa League game at AEK Athens on Thursday, Rodgers giving update on the fitness of his side said: “When you have one game a week, it’s a lot easier picking teams, but when you’re in European football, you’re best 11 is the 11 you pick for the game.

“I’ve been delighted with how the guys have performed. What we’re finding in this period with players who haven’t played so much, like Papy Mendy and James Justin, they were sat outside a lot last year. Now you can see the importance…