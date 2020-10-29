Ogu Apologies For Urging Super Eagles To Boycott 2021 AFCON Qualifiers

Nigerian international John Ogu has apologised for urging Super Eagles players to boycott next month’s 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

Ogu advised the Eagles not to honour the games, following the death of 12 people who were reportedly killed by soldiers last week Tuesday night in Lagos, after weeks of protests across the country.

The protesters, were demanding the disbandment of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) who are no more in existence.

Ogu believes boycotting the qualifiers would be a price worth paying even if the country failed to make it to 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

“I feel like this is the best thing to do right now until they get back to their senses and listen to us.

“We want a good government, the police brutality to stop, we want the Sars to stop, we want the killings to stop, we want good laws, we want job opportunities. It’s just crazy.

“I believe most of my colleagues…