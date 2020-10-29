Osigwe Gets First Invite As Osimhen, Aribo, Akpeyi Return

Victor Osimhen, Daniel Akpeyi and Joe Aribo have returned to the Super Eagles following the announcement of the 24-man squad for next month’s 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone, Completesports.com reports.

The names of the invited players was published on the NFF’s verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

Also making a return to the Eagles are Oghenekaro Etebo and Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis.

There is a first call-up for 26-year-old Switzerland-born goalkeeper Sebastian Osigwe who plays for FC Lugano in the Swiss top flight.

Osimhen missed the Eagles’ friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia in Austria due to coronavirus issues at Napoli.

The trio of Etebo, Aribo and Akpeyi were all absent against the north Africans due to injury.

CSKA Moscow winger Chidera Ejuke, Midtjylland’s Frank Onyeka and Kevin Akpoguma of Hoffenheim were part of the invited players.

However, Genk striker Cyriel…