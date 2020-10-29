Osimhen, Chukwueze, Iheanacho Headline Eagles’ Charge

Super Eagles quartet, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Kelechi Iheanacho and Joe Aribo will be spearheading Nigerian players representation as the UEFA

Europa League group fixtures resume tonight, Thursday October 29.

Osimhen will be gunning for his second outing and first Europa goal as Napoli face home side, Real Sociedad.

The 21-year old made his Europa League, debut playing for 66 minutes and firing blanks as Napoli fell 0-1at home against AZ Alkmaar in their first group game last week.

Coach Gennaro Gattuso will be hoping that his Nigerian import finds his scoring touch as Napoli seek to put their Europa League dream back on track.

Chukwueze will also be in action as Villarreal go on the road trip against Qarabag after played all 90 minutes in the 5-3 home win against Sivasspor last week.

Also Read: Wright Warns Ighalo Over Cavani’s Arrival At Man United

The 21-year old winger has one goal and an assist to his credit in his previous 10 Europa League

appearances for…