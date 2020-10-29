QPR Boss Warburton Upbeat Osayi-Samuel Will Sign New Contract

Queens Park Rangers Mark Warburton is confident Bright Osayi-Samuel will pen a new contract at the club.

Osayi-Samuel current contract expires next summer and he is eligible to negotiate with a foreign club in January.

The winger stalled over a new contract and was axed for Tuesday night 3-0 dedeat at Barnsley.

“The contractual talks have been ongoing for a while now,” Warburton told QPR’s website.

“He’s a great lad, But his head has got to be in the right place for a game of football.

“I just felt tonight wasn’t right for him and for the team as well.

“It does him good to think about things. I just want Brighty to have a clear head and make the right decision.”

Ryan Manning recently left QPR, having also been omitted after rejecting offers of a new contract.

Asked if there was still hope that things would turn out differently…