Questions Gusau Must Answer For Peace To Reign In AFN

Former African triple jump record holder, Rosa Collins says embattled president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Ibrahim Shehu Gusau must provide answers to some questions before his reconciliatory moves with aggrieved board members of the federation can be considered.

Gusau, our correspondent gathered has been making overtures to board members of the federation and officials of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to sheathe their sword after the Federal Court of Appeal in Abuja re-affirmed him as president of the AFN and annulled his impeachment by majority of the board members.

“I have nothing personal against Ibrahim Gusau but he who comes to equity must come with clean hands. Let him wash himself free of the allegations levelled against him and let him answer the following questions with utmost sincerity. I believe if he can do that, the peace he is desiring at the AFN will be granted,’ said Collins who won the first triple jump gold medal in…