Turkish Süper Lig — Gameweek 7

No ideas? No problem, we’ll give you a hand. Take a peak into the best transfer options for GW7.

Below you’ll find the crème de la crème of this week’s fantasy studs, provided to you by the masterminds behind Fantezi Futbol Türkiye.

Flash Players

Mbaye Diagne (Galatasaray, Forward)

There is a former top-goalscorer waiting in the substitutes behind Radamel Falcao, he is Mbaye Diagne. His 30 goals in 2018–2019 Turkish Süper Lig season gave him the title as “Top Non-Turkish Goalscorer in League History”. Despite his success on the pitch, his disciplinary problems prevented him to pursue his career in Galatasaray in the following season. At the beginning of the new season, he made a fresh start for his club by re-joining. However, world class scorer Falcao is the first choice of Fatih Terim. Diagne played just for 138 minutes in 5 league games. He has scored two goals in European League so far this season. Diagne will most…