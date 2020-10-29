Uzoho Delighted To Return From Injury After Lengthy Layoff

Francis Uzoho is thrilled to be back in action again after spending over a year on the sidelines due to injury, reports Completesports.com.

Uzoho copped an injury in Nigeria’s 1-1 friendly draw against the Selecao of Brazil in October 2019.

The Nigeria international made his first appearance of the season as APOEL defeated PAEEK 4-0 in a Cypriot Cup game on Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old took to the social media to celebrate the important victory and his return to action.

“After 380 days here I’m back stronger

IN CHRIST ALONE,”

Uzoho will look to make his league debut for APOEL against Apollon on Saturday.

By Adeboye Amosu

