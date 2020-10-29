Wright Warns Ighalo Over Cavani Signing At Manchester United

Legendary Arsenal striker Ian Wright has warned former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo and teammate Anthony Martial that the arrival of Edinson Cavani could have a negative impact on their performances in training and on the field.

Wright who is an admirer of Cavani, believes he is a useful addition to the squad.

However, he expressed his concerns that there could be a knock-on effect of the Uruguay international coming through the door.

Wright compared Cavani’s arrival to a situation he experienced during his own career, when a young Nicolas Anelka arrived at Arsenal.

After a few training sessions seeing Anelka’s quality up close, Wright sensed the ‘end was nigh’ and his energy changed.

And he warned both Martial and Ighalo they could find themselves in a similar situation now they’re in…