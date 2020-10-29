Wright Warns Ighalo Over Cavani Signing At Manchester United

By
Headliners
-
2


Legendary Arsenal striker Ian Wright has warned former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo and teammate Anthony Martial that the arrival of Edinson Cavani could have a negative impact on their performances in training and on the field. 

Wright who is an admirer of Cavani, believes he is a useful addition to the squad. 

However, he expressed his concerns that there could be a knock-on effect of the Uruguay international coming through the door. 

Also Read: Kaizer Chiefs Confirm Akpeyi’s Invitation For Eagles AFCON Double-Header Vs Sierra Leone

Wright compared Cavani’s arrival to a situation he experienced during his own career, when a young Nicolas Anelka arrived at Arsenal. 

After a few training sessions seeing Anelka’s quality up close, Wright sensed the ‘end was nigh’ and his energy changed.

And he warned both Martial and Ighalo they could find themselves in a similar situation now they’re in…



Source: Complete Sports

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR