Ahmad Ahmad Contracts COVID-19, Self-Isolates -CAF Confirms

The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Mr. Ahmad Ahmad has contracted Covid-19, and has gone into self-isolation that will last two weeks, the African football ruling body’s Communications department confirmed on Friday, Completesports.com reports.

Ahmad’s most recent official trip was to Morocco last week for the Confederation Cup during which he also signed CAF’s partnership agreement with the representatives of International Center for Sport Security (ICSS) on Saturday October 24. It’s a partnership that will see ICSS boost safety, security, integrity, and youth empowerment in African football through CAF member associations.

Ahmad returned to CAF headquarters in Cairo on Wednesday just as news of FIFA president, Gianni Infantino’s Covid-19 positive status had been confirmed the previous day.

“After his arrival in Cairo on Wednesday October 28, Mr. Ahmad Ahmad, President of CAF,…