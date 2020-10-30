Balogun Gets Very Good Rating, Aribo Scores Average

Leon Balogun got a very good rating while Joe Aribo was scored average for their performances in Rangers’ 1-0 win against Lech Poznan, in the Europa League on Thursday.

The ratings was done by English publication SunSport.

Balogun who played for 90 minutes in the game for seven out of 10 while Aribo, a second half substitute, was awarded five.

Commenting on Balogun’s performance, SunSport wrote:”Nigerian took a sore tackle which got Ishak a booking. Made a key early interception, showed decent pace and looks the part as a no-nonsense defender. Booked for a tug on Skoras.”

And on Aribo:”kept possession and tried to make things happen.”

A 68th minute goal by Alfredo Morelos secured the win for Rangers which was their second in the group.

They are second on six points and are behind group leaders Benfica also on six points.

