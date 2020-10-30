Balogun Thrilled To Make Arsenal Debut

Folarin Balogun is delighted to make his Arsenal debut in the Gunners Europa League win over Dundalk on Thursday night.

Balogun replaced Eddie Nketiah in the 74th minute of the encounter.

He told arsenal.com: “Yeah it feels great. It’s a moment I have been waiting for for a little while so to finally get it feels great. I can only thanks Mikel ad the staff for this opportunity and I look forward to doing it more often.



“It’s been tough, I’ve been at a few other clubs doing trials and stuff like that but I’ve been working my way through the academy and I think as time has gone on I’ve become a better player. I think that’s shown in my performances and I think it’s good now to get the recognition that my performances deserve.”

On the moment he entered the game, Balogun added:…