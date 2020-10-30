Europa League: Kayode On Target In Sivasspor Home Loss; Chukwueze Provides Assist As Villarreal Win Away

Olanrewaju Kayode got on the score sheet but could not prevent Sivasspor from losing 2-1 to visiting Maccabi Tel Aviv, in Group I of the Europa League on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

Kayode put Sivasspor 1-0 ahead in the 55th minute before Dan Biton (pen. 69th minute) and Dor Peretz (74th minute) scored for Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Kayode who has now scored two goals in his second Europa League appearance this season, was replaced on 75 minutes.

It was Sivasspor’s second defeat in the group and are third with no points so far.

In the same group, Samuel Chukwueze provided the assist for Villarreal’s second goal in their 3-1 win at Qarabag.

Chukwueze set up Paco Alcacer for his side’s second goal in the 85th minute to put them 2-1 ahead.

The Super Eagles winger was later replaced with four minutes left in the game.

Owusu Kwabena opened scoring for Qarabag in the 78th minute before Yeremi Pino equalised for Villarreal on 80 minutes

Alcacer made the game safe for the…