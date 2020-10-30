‘He Has Settled Very Well’- Gerrard Hails Balogun’s Consistent Performance For Rangers

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has hailed Leon Balogun for his consistent performance since arrival at the club, reports Completesports.com.

Balogun linked up with the Scottish Premiership club on a free transfer this summer following the expiration of his contract with Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 32-year-old featured for 90 minutes in Rangers’ 1-0 Europa League win against Lech Poznan on Thursday night.

🎙️” I like to have four centre-backs in the squad that can cover all games, Balogun has arrived and settled very well. He is an international player and is putting in some real consistent performances,” Gerrard told a news conference on Thursday.

The centre-back has made five league appearances for Rangers this season.

He will look to make an appearance for Rangers in Sunday’s league clash…