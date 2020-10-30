NEBA Donates N300,000 To Ailing Former National Champion Felix

Nigeria Ex-International Boxers Association (NEBA) has donated the sum of N300,000 to former national champion Friday Felix who has partial stroke, Completesports.com reports.

The money was presented to Felix by head coach of the Nigeria national boxing team Tony Konyegwachi, also a member of NEBA, on Friday at the national stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Present also was Secretary General of the Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF) Sunny Obot.

Speaking after the presentation, Felix thanked the ex-International boxers for coming to his aid.

“I feel so happy because I believe now miracle will happen in my life thanks to what the ex-boxers have given to me,” he told Completesports.com reports.

“I believe this will boost my morale, I really appreciate them and heaven will appreciate them.”

Recounting how the ailment started Felix, who fought in the Light Flyweight category during his boxing…