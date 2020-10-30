New Super Eagles Invitee Osigwe Tests Positive For Coronavirus

New Super Eagles invitee Sebastian Osigwe has tested positive for coronavirus, reports Completesports.com.

Swiss club FC Lugano confirmed the news on their official website on Thursday.

Seven other Lugano players also tested positive for coronavirus.

Read Also:Osimhen, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, Aribo Headline Eagles’ Europa League Charge Tonight

“The management of FC Lugano announces that the tests carried out following the positivity of Mattia Bottani also highlighted the positivity of the goalkeeper Sebastian Osigwe,”reads a statement on Lugano’s official website.

Osigwe is now expected to self-isolate for ten days after which another test will be carried out on him to ascertain his state of health.

The goalkeeper was on Thursday named in Nigeria’s squad for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

The 26-year-old has made four league appearances for…