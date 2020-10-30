Olayinka Celebrates Slavia Prague’s Winning Goal Against Leverkusen

Peter Olayinka can’t stop celebrating after scoring the winning goal in Slavia Prague’s 1-0 Europa League win against Bayer Leverkusen, reports Completesports.com.

The forward replaced Oscar Dorley moments after the hour mark.

Olayinka netted the winning goal 10 minutes before the end of the game.

The forward hit the back of the net 10 minutes from time.

“It simply came to my notice then. When I saw the ball in the net, I was really happy, excited. And I also broke my nose, but I’m still very happy with the goal. ” Olayinka told the club website.

Jindrich Trpisovsky’s men will face Ligue 1 club Nice in their next game in the competition next week Thursday and the Nigeria international is already looking forward to that contest.

“I’m looking forward to the match. It will be extremely important for us to get three more points,” he added.

” I think we are all well prepared for that now. It was still…