Olayinka Scores As Osimhen Sent Off In Napoli’s Win At Sociedad

Victor Osimhen was sent off in Napoli’s 1-0 win at Real Sociedad, in their Group F Europa League game, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen, who came on in the 61st minute, was shown a second yellow card in two minutes of added time.

He was adjudged to have raised his elbow on Sociedad’s Le Normand when he jumped for the ball.

He had the ball in the net on 86 minutes, but it was disallowed, because Mario Rui slipped on the free kick and touched it with both feet, effectively neutralising the set play.

Napoli’s goal was scored by Matteo Politano in the 56th minute which was their first after two games played.

The Serie A club are on three points and occupy third position in the group.

In Group C, Nigerian forward Peter Olayinka was the hero for Slavia Prague who beat visiting Bayer Leverkusen 1-0.

Olayinka netted the only goal of the game with…