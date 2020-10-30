Online Bingo Jackpots Explained – Complete Sports

Bingo is appealing for a good number of reasons, but one of the main ones, and the one that gets players excited to keep playing, is the prizes on offer. Some of the bingo jackpots are really impressive and could be completely life changing if they were won.

It’s the online bingo sites that can really ramp up the online jackpots to these incredible multi-million pound offers. That’s due to the number of people playing; because the sites are open to all, the number of players can be huge, and the more players there are the more money is in the pot.

The prizes in bingo are even more interesting because they seem to be so wildly different to the price you need to pay to play. For just a few pounds or even pence in some cases, you can be entered to win massive jackpots, and there are no restrictions either. Unlike some slot games which require you to pay in a certain amount before you are eligible to be a prize winner, bingo is fair for all, no matter what your budget is. Read on…