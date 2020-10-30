Onuachu Targets 9th Goal In 10 Belgian Pro-League Games

Paul Onuachu will be gunning for his ninth goal in ten Belgian Pro League games when KRC Genk host KAS Eupen at the Luminus Arena tonight, Friday, October 30.

Onuachu netted his eighth goal in as many Belgian First Division A appearances for Genk who defeated Sporting Charleroi 2-1 also at the Luminus Arena two Sundays ago – October 18.

The Super Eagles striker, however, failed to find the back of the net when the Blue-White travelled to beat Gent 2-1 at the Ghelamco Arena in their last league encounter on Monday.

But Onuachu could be back to regain his scoring form against Eupen on Friday with the lanky attacker having netted once when Genk beat the visitors 2-1 in a league tie on 26 December, 2019 at the Luminus Arena, but the Nigeria forward had fired blanks when Genk lost 2-0 to Eupen in last season’s reverse game on 2 November, 2019.

Also Read – Europa League: Balogun Gets Very Good Rating, Aribo Scores…