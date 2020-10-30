Sanusi Suspended For Porto Vs PACOS In Portuguese Primeira Liga

Zaidu Sanusi is suspended for FC Porto and will miss the club’s Portuguese Primeira Liga clash with Pacos de Ferreira at the Estadio Capital do Movel tonight due to a red card.

The Nigerian defender had a disappointing outing with Porto as he was given his marching orders in their 1-0 Primeira Liga victory at home against Gil Vicente last Saturday.

After a rather poor Champions League debut against Manchester City, the left-back started his second straight league game as Porto hoped to close the gap on leaders, Benfica.

The Eagles left-back was however cautioned just before the half-hour mark following a clumsy tackle before the hosts took the lead with just four minutes before the break.

Sanusi then received his second yellow card 16 minutes from time, he did not have the luxury of the VAR with Porto playing the…