Slavia Prague Boss Trpisovsky Thumbs Up Olayinka After Superb Display Vs Leverkusen

Slavia Prague manager Jindrich Trpisovsky has heaped plaudits on

Peter Olayinka after the forward scored the winning goal in the side’s 1-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday night.

Olayinka replaced Oscar Dorley after the hour mark and netted the winner 10 minutes from time after he was set up by Nicolas Stanciu.

“I must say thanks to Peter Olayinka. Normally he would play in the starting eleven, but he wasn’t ready after his recovery from Covid,” Trpisovsky said in a post-match conference.

“He is the hero of the game for me, he sacrificed for the team, he came on the pitch to help us. We need players like him.”

Olayinka has scored two goals in eight appearances across all competitions for Slavia Prague this season.

Trpisovsky’s side will take on French Ligue 1 Nice…