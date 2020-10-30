Van Dijk Undergoes Successful Surgery

Virgil van Dijk has undergone surgery on the knee ligament injury he sustained earlier this month.

The Liverpool defender’s planned operation took place in London and was conducted successfully.

“Van Dijk will now immediately focus on the beginning of his rehabilitation with the support of the Reds’ medical department.

“No timeframe has been placed on the Dutchman’s return to action.”

When asked if he expected Van Dijk to make a strong recovery, Klopp added: “100 per cent. Clear to say, he is a quick healer and a pain coper. All these things, yes they help.”

