Akide-Udoh: Why Super Falcons Dominated African Women’s Football For Long

Legendary striker Mercy Akide-Udoh has revealed the reason why the Super Falcons dominated African women’s football for so long.

The Falcons were Africa’s only representative at the 1991 and 1995 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Since the women’s World Cup started in 1991 the Falcons have attended every editions, making it out of the group stage at the 1999 and 2019 tournaments.

They won the first five editions of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations and have won it a record nine times.

And in an interview with Vanguard, Akide-Udoh said:”This had always been the case even before I started playing for the National team.

“We were more advanced then because other African countries did not have a women’s football league but we did in Nigeria.

“That was the main advantage we had over other African teams but it is different now as the other countries have now started having leagues.”

Akide-Udoh represented Nigeria…