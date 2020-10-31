‘Arokodare Not Yet At Bundesliga Level’ — Cologne GM

Tolu Arokodare is not yet at Bundesliga level and that is the assertion of Horst Heldt, the general manager of Cologne where the Nigerian attacker is currently playing on loan.

Arokodare on a season-long loan from Valmieras FK after registering 15 goals and two assists in 16 Latvian Higher League matches last term has played only two Bundesliga games.

The Nigerian ace, however, played as a substitute in those two matches, clocking 27 minutes against Arminia Bielefeld and Borussia Mönchengladbach before the international break.

And now, Arokodare who recently revealed that he is trusting the process and taking it one step at a time as he targets his first Bundesliga start must improve, according to Heldt.

“Tolu Arokodare is learning a lot at the moment, it has to be said,” Heldt told Goal. “He caused a furore in Latvia, rising from the…