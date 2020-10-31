Bayern Unleash Red-Hot Lewandowski On Cologne

Bundesliga fans are greeted with another four-day weekend of German top-flight action on Matchday-6, with both FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in action on Saturday afternoon.

The defending UEFA Champions League winners travel to face 1. FC Copogne at the RheinEnergieSTADION.

Last weekend UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Robert Lewandowski fired a perfect hat-trick (one left foot, one right foot, one header) to become the first player in league history to reach 10 goals after just the first five matches of the season. Head coach Hansi Flick will be keen to keep applying pressure on ladder leaders RB Leipzig, with the Bavarians currently sitting second.

Meanwhile, Dortmund head to DSC Arminia Bielefeld at the same time following their Revierderby victory last weekend. History suggests they will have to produce their best to come away with a win against the newly promoted side. In their previous 17 trips to Bielefeld, Dortmund have won just twice and lost ten times….