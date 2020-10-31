Bundesliga: Arokodare Subbed On, Ehizibue Benched In Cologne’s Home Defeat To Bayern

Tolu Arokodare was in action for FC Cologne who lost 2-1 at home to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Arokodare was brought on with 11 minutes left in the game for his third league appearance for Cologne.

His Nigerian compatriot Kingsley Ehizibue was an unused substitute for the home team.

Bayern broke the deadlock in the 13th minute through Thomas Mueller from the penalty spot.

In one minute of first half added time Bayern went 2-0 up thanks to Serge Gnabry.

And with eight minutes remaining in the game Cologne pulled a goal back thanks to Dominick Drexler.

Cologne are winless in all their six Bundesliga games this season and are 16th in the 18-team league on two points.

Bayern top the log on 15 points and have won five of their six games played.

By James Agberebi

