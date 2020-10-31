Championship: Mikel Stars In Stoke City’s Win Vs Rotherham; Troost-Ekong Falls With Watford

John Mikel Obi put up a fine performance as Stoke City secured a slim 1-0 home win against Rotherham United at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Mikel was in action for the entire duration of the game.

The 33-year-old has played every minutes of Stoke City’s nine Sky Bet Championship games this season.

James McClean netted the winning goal for the Potters in the 27th minute.

At the Oakwell, William Troost-Ekong was in action in Watford’s 1-0 defeat at Barnsley.

Troost-Ekong, who was booked in the third minute was replaced by Andre Gray 14 minutes from time.

The centre-back has made four league appearances for the Hornets this season.

