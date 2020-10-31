CSKA Boss Goncharenko : Ejuke Fit For Rotor Volgograd Clash

CSKA Moscow manager Viktor Goncharenko has stated that Chidera Ejuke is in perfect shape ahead of Sunday’s Russian Premier League clash against Rotor Volgograd.

Ejuke limped out of CSKA Moscow’s Europa League clash against Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday.

The 22-year-old was replaced by Arnor Sigurdsson in the 75th minute after picking up an injury.



“With Ejuke, everything is fine – he will be ready for the next game. We are working with Chidera,” Goncharenko told Russian media.

“But it’s hard to work when you play every three days. Somewhere the technique fails, somewhere the rush, somewhere the goalkeeper plays successfully”.

Ejuke linked up with CSKA Moscow from Dutch club Heerenveen this summer.

The Nigeria international has scored twice in seven league appearances for the club.

