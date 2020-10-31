Eagles Roundup: Red-Hot Onuachu Scores Again For Genk; Dessers, Nwakaeme Also On Target

Nigerian duo Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers were both on target as Genk thrashed AS Eupen 4-0 in their Belgian Pro League clash at the Luminus Arena on Friday night, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu opened scoring for Genk from the spot in the fifth minute, while Dessers added the second goal three minutes after the break.

Onuachu, 26, has now scored nine goals in 10 league appearances for Genk this season.

Read Also: Onuachu Targets 9th Goal In 10 Belgian Pro-League Games

His international teammate, Dessers has netted three times in eight league outings.

In Turkey, Anthony Nwakaeme scored twice and recorded an asssist in Trabzonspor’s 4-3 defeat to Kasimpasa.

Nwakaeme teed up Serkan Asan for Trabzonspor’s first goal of the game on 23 minutes.

The 31-year-old scored his first in the 31st minute and grabbed the second seven minutes later.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The…