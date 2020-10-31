Guardiola Rules Out Returning As Barcelona Manager

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insisted his time at Barcelona is “over” in response to suggestions linking him with a return to the Spanish giants.

Guardiola spent four years in the dugout at the Nou Camp from 2008-12, having had a successful career there as a player too.

Barcelona are currently undergoing a huge transition following the resignation of former president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the entire board.

One of the candidates Victor Font, revealed his hopes to bring Guardiola back to the club if he is successful in the upcoming presidential election.

Speaking to Sky Sports news last week, Font said: “Most of the best professionals who know about this style are also fans and love the club, like Pep Guardiola, Xavi, Andrés Iniesta, Carles Puyol.

“They are all legends that love Barcelona but do not work for Barça today – we need to bring them back to ensure we will have a very…