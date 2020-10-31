Leicester City Ready For Tough Leeds United Test

Kelechi Iheanacho insists Leicester City’s trip to Leeds United provides an opportunity to continue the Foxes’ impressive recent results on the road.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will square up against Leeds United for the first time since a Carabao Cup last 16 tie in October 2017, when Iheanacho was on the scoresheet in a 3-1 home win.

The Nigeria international believes Leeds’ early season form indicates that the Foxes will be presented with a tough task to overcome them at Elland Road on Monday evening.

“It will be a great opportunity to play them once again,” the 24-year-old told LCFC TV.

”I ve played against them before. It was my first Leicester City goal, so hopefully if I get a chance then I will be able to do the same, it will be a great occasion.

“They are back stronger now and they’ve been doing well and having a good run in the Premier League. I think it will be a good test for us and…