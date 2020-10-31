Nigerian Sports In 2030 – Jamaica Shows The Way! –Odegbami Writes

I was jolted by a friend’s short message last weekend.

He had read ‘My message to Nigerian youths – Gene and Geography’. He decided that the article needed a response which he delivered in a rather scathing, rhetorical statement pregnant with meaning.

Sadiq Abdullahi wrote from America: ‘I have read your piece today. Still it is not clear what you want us, the readers, to do. For me, the issue has always been ‘how’ not ‘what’.

In other words, action should speak louder than voice. Very true.

For too long many of us sports analysts have directed our criticism at government, blaming all the failures in sports on the failure of governments to do the right things, appoint the right kind of leadership, and prioritise the sector for the benefit of the youths. We cannot continue to live in that unyielding bubble. We must explore outside the conventional box of government and seek other options. We must start to drink from the fountain of new ideas.

That’s…